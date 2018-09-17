Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 270.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,186,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,726,000 after buying an additional 118,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,819,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,883,000 after buying an additional 268,684 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $111.61 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

