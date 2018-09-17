Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 31,662,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,026 shares during the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,294,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,307 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 748.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,068,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 942,402 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,481,000 after purchasing an additional 787,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 738,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 563,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

