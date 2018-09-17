Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 636 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE opened at $115.05 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $117.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.