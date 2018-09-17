Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.82

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Several research firms have commented on NAP. ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Navios Maritime Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $20.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 million. equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NAP)

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators.

