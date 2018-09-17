Natixis Purchases 1,970 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,411 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, insider David C. Paul sold 6,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $362,230.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 605,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,080,869.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

