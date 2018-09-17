Natixis Invests $3.57 Million in Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 209,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 44,513 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 83,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Vice Chairman Lisa Rosenblum sold 250,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $4,235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Victoria Mink sold 37,502 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $712,162.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,502 shares of company stock valued at $7,309,153 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.93.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

