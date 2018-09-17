Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.28 Million

Analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce $610.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $603.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $616.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $607.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.25 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “$95.59” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $140,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2,599.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 47,811 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 99.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 72,868 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $90.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $96.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

