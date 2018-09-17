Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (KEP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,493 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,673,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,223,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,321,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,637,000 after purchasing an additional 338,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.