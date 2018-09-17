Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

PSX stock opened at $113.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $29.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

