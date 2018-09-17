MUSE Hits Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One MUSE coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MUSE has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. MUSE has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00077944 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010483 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012079 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000446 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000109 BTC.

MUSE Coin Profile

MUSE (MUSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official website is soundac.io . MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here . MUSE’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

