Morse Asset Management Inc Has $4.08 Million Position in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. KMG Chemicals accounts for 1.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KMG Chemicals were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in KMG Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in KMG Chemicals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in KMG Chemicals by 27.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KMG Chemicals during the second quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KMG Chemicals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMG opened at $76.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.33. KMG Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $79.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. KeyCorp restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KMG Chemicals in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Gabelli cut shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. KMG Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other KMG Chemicals news, VP Christopher W. Gonser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

