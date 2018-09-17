Morse Asset Management Inc Has $2.15 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,055 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 284.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,159,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,408 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2,744.5% in the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,966,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,095 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 29.1% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,286,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,285 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $108,371,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5,313.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,190,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,950 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.27 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $82.03. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

