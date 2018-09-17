Morgan Stanley Sells 1,950 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,531,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $177,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 999,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter.

VPL stock opened at $69.17 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $67.42 and a twelve month high of $77.96.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

