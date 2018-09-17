Morgan Stanley Has $171.34 Million Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,982,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 651,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of AFLAC worth $171,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other AFLAC news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,590.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,947 shares of company stock worth $3,040,430. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFLAC stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.