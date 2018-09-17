Morgan Stanley Boosts Sonic (SONC) Price Target to $34.00

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SONC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Sonic in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sonic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Sonic alerts:

Shares of SONC opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62. Sonic has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.31 million. Sonic had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. Sonic’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Sonic will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 42.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sonic news, VP E Edward Saroch sold 21,896 shares of Sonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $798,328.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina D. Vaughan sold 2,124 shares of Sonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $76,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,124 shares in the company, valued at $76,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic by 16.2% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 14.9% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 70.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 22.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

Sonic Company Profile

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.