Monument Capital Management Sells 2,970 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.8% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Intel by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 34,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $60,510.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,664.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,077 shares of company stock worth $205,757. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

