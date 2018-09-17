Monro Inc (MNRO) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Monro worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Monro by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO opened at $71.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.84. Monro Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.80 million. Monro had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $67.00 target price on shares of Monro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, Director Donald Glickman sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,041,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,423,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,135.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $4,574,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

