Monro Inc (MNRO) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.46% of Monro worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the second quarter worth $101,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the second quarter worth $132,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Monro by 72.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Monro in the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 43.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,423,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at $336,135.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,041,217.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $4,574,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

MNRO stock opened at $71.10 on Monday. Monro Inc has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Monro’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Monro Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 24th. Monro’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Monro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

