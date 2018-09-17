Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCI Building Systems were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCI Building Systems in the first quarter worth $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NCI Building Systems in the second quarter worth $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NCI Building Systems in the first quarter worth $178,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NCI Building Systems in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in NCI Building Systems in the second quarter worth $351,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on NCI Building Systems from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet cut NCI Building Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCI Building Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NCI Building Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE NCS opened at $16.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. NCI Building Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.27 million. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that NCI Building Systems Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NCI Building Systems Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

