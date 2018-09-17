Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 107,636 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4,737.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,636 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $3,401,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 111,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 551,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,277,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.74 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

