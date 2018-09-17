Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Position Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 37.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $294.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $187.10 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.00 and a 1 year high of $286.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Filip Balcaen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.00 per share, with a total value of $1,810,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,167,250 in the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

