Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) will announce $532.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $533.04 million and the lowest is $532.30 million. Modine Manufacturing reported sales of $508.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $566.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of MOD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 335,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,030. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $798.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,294.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,182,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,452,000 after acquiring an additional 418,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,626,000 after acquiring an additional 67,641 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,444,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,632,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,792,000 after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,223,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 122,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

