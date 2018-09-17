Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) will announce $532.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $533.04 million and the lowest is $532.30 million. Modine Manufacturing reported sales of $508.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $566.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of MOD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 335,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,030. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $798.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,294.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,182,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,452,000 after acquiring an additional 418,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,626,000 after acquiring an additional 67,641 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,444,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,632,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,792,000 after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,223,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 122,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

