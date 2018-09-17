Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

MRTX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,299. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.95.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.16). analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Christensen sold 10,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $501,674.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $2,981,665.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,802.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

