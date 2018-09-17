Miller Value Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Carlyle Group LP (CG)

Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.76. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.35 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 14,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $344,549.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $251,797,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,329,197 shares of company stock valued at $253,721,987 over the last three months.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CG. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

