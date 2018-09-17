Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,693.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,717 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Parker-Hannifin worth $79,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5,815.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Buckingham Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.78.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $187.15 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $152.47 and a 52 week high of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

In related news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total transaction of $283,378.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,465.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $420,864.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing engineered solutions for mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

