Millennium Management LLC Buys 432,295 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 94.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 890,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 432,295 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $74,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,410,000 after purchasing an additional 112,282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $87.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $60.11 and a 12 month high of $90.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.68). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 2,428 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $201,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $94.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

