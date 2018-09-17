Millennium Management LLC Buys 405,470 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 257.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $84,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,680,000 after acquiring an additional 979,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,007,000 after acquiring an additional 199,902 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,080,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,112,000 after acquiring an additional 85,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 875,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,789,000 after acquiring an additional 807,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 851,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,274,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $164.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.45. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $87.20 and a 12 month high of $175.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 606.69% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total value of $3,365,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,973 shares in the company, valued at $54,349,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,271 shares of company stock worth $13,116,332. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.05.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.