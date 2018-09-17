Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,129,453 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2,820.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Nike worth $93,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,870,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,439,495,000 after buying an additional 2,649,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,226,327,000 after buying an additional 1,273,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,869,000 after buying an additional 219,743 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,500,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,235,080,000 after buying an additional 388,901 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 26.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,740,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,533,000 after buying an additional 3,087,189 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $8,241,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,914.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $11,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,131,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,778 shares of company stock valued at $26,325,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Nike stock opened at $83.49 on Monday. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nike announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.