Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Holdings Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 497.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $164,271.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,676,445.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $502,745.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $102.28 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $85.16 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.62 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.40.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

