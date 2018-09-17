Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is Morse Asset Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 4.2% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $43.46 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Micron Technology to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Macquarie reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Micron Technology to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $4,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,508.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $2,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,995,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,100. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.