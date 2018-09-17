Michael Sifton Acquires 7,500 Shares of DATA Communications Management Corp (DCM) Stock

DATA Communications Management Corp (TSE:DCM) insider Michael Sifton bought 7,500 shares of DATA Communications Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00.

Michael Sifton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

On Wednesday, September 12th, Michael Sifton acquired 12,500 shares of DATA Communications Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Michael Sifton acquired 4,000 shares of DATA Communications Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$6,200.00.

On Friday, August 31st, Michael Sifton acquired 10,600 shares of DATA Communications Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$16,854.00.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Michael Sifton acquired 10,000 shares of DATA Communications Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

DCM traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,467. DATA Communications Management Corp has a 12-month low of C$1.02 and a 12-month high of C$2.02.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.18 million during the quarter.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company offers direct marketing solutions, including direct mail, variable print/personalization, and email marketing services; and print production solutions, such as print-on-demand, Web-to-print, commercial printing, and process improvement solutions, as well as wide-format printing services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.