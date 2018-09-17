Michael Sifton Acquires 7,500 Shares of DATA Communications Management Corp (DCM) Stock

DATA Communications Management Corp (TSE:DCM) insider Michael Sifton bought 7,500 shares of DATA Communications Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00.
Michael Sifton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 12th, Michael Sifton acquired 12,500 shares of DATA Communications Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 5th, Michael Sifton acquired 4,000 shares of DATA Communications Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$6,200.00.
- On Friday, August 31st, Michael Sifton acquired 10,600 shares of DATA Communications Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$16,854.00.
- On Wednesday, August 29th, Michael Sifton acquired 10,000 shares of DATA Communications Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.
DCM traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,467. DATA Communications Management Corp has a 12-month low of C$1.02 and a 12-month high of C$2.02.
DATA Communications Management Company Profile
DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company offers direct marketing solutions, including direct mail, variable print/personalization, and email marketing services; and print production solutions, such as print-on-demand, Web-to-print, commercial printing, and process improvement solutions, as well as wide-format printing services.
