Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 2,082 Shares of PPL Corp (PPL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,971,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,724,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,276,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,349,747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285,268 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in PPL by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,240,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,148 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,672,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,896,000 after purchasing an additional 102,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,928,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.89%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.