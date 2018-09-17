Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $3.12 Million Stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CXO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 19.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 19.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $141.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 1.00. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $121.23 and a 12 month high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Concho Resources had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Mark B. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.39 per share, with a total value of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,818.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $559,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,752.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $2,376,320. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Concho Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

