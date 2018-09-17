Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.84 Million Stake in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 210.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,676,000 after buying an additional 1,050,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,776,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,046,000 after purchasing an additional 740,198 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,466,000 after purchasing an additional 413,636 shares in the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,530.0% during the first quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 163,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 203.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 213,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,085,000 after purchasing an additional 142,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $112.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.10. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.8825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp upped their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.91.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $1,101,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,349,654.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $45,790.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,057. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

