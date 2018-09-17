Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys 516 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

Shares of TYL opened at $249.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.88. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.50 and a fifty-two week high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.28 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.91%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.50, for a total transaction of $7,447,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total value of $1,001,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,745 shares of company stock valued at $31,950,629. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

