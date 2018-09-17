MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $224,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,795.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $1,505,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $2,294,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.45.

HIG stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,258,172.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,075.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $126,647.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

