MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Edison International (EIX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 197,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in Edison International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Edison International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Edison International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.33 on Monday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $83.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $69.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.