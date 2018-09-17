Methanex Co. (MX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.24.

MX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Methanex from C$44.64 to C$44.44 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MX traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$99.60. The company had a trading volume of 175,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,498. Methanex has a one year low of C$61.30 and a one year high of C$101.52.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.19 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. Methanex had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

In related news, insider Kevin Price sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.72, for a total transaction of C$74,916.20. Also, Director Mohamed Shindy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.98, for a total value of C$29,192.00. Insiders have sold a total of 34,135 shares of company stock worth $3,049,998 over the last ninety days.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.