MetalCoin (METAL) Price Hits $0.0093 on Exchanges

MetalCoin (CURRENCY:METAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One MetalCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetalCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. MetalCoin has a total market capitalization of $714,733.00 and $0.00 worth of MetalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetalCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00836040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002226 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00022586 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001470 BTC.

About MetalCoin

MetalCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2014. MetalCoin’s total supply is 76,925,527 coins. The official website for MetalCoin is www.metalmoshpit.com . MetalCoin’s official Twitter account is @MetalCoinTeam

Buying and Selling MetalCoin

MetalCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.