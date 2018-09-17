Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Holdings Reduced by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $33,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 297.3% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 115,800 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 47,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 114,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $14,825,915.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,055,327. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $69.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

