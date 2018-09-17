Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.95

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 12317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLNT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. WBB Securities upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $246.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.60% and a negative net margin of 348.51%. analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

