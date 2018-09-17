Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
MDSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Medidata Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.62.
NASDAQ:MDSO traded down $5.04 on Monday, reaching $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,896. Medidata Solutions has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.45.
In other news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 3,000 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $256,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Medidata Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Medidata Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Medidata Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medidata Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medidata Solutions by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.
About Medidata Solutions
Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.
