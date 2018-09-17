Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

MDSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Medidata Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.62.

NASDAQ:MDSO traded down $5.04 on Monday, reaching $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,896. Medidata Solutions has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $155.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 3,000 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $256,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Medidata Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Medidata Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Medidata Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medidata Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medidata Solutions by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

