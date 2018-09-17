Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.99. 46,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.03. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 67.90%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, insider Bryan Preeshl sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $85,125.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,981 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,870,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,058 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth $62,629,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1,145.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after acquiring an additional 650,454 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 707,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 521,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 804.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 580,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 515,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

