Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.24). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 56.60% and a negative net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $840.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 729.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,812,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699,590 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,183,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,295 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $58,736,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,274,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,914,000 after acquiring an additional 56,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 12.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,112,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,695,000 after acquiring an additional 226,022 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. Mattel has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

