Materialise (MTLS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Materialise alerts:

MTLS stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Materialise has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $692.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.50, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Materialise had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million. equities analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Materialise by 46.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 176,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 56,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 20.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 254,681 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.