Materialise (MTLS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.
MTLS stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Materialise has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $692.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.50, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Materialise by 46.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 176,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 56,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 20.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 254,681 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Materialise
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
