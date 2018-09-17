Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.02.

Shares of MRVL opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $665.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,434.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $631,200. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,604,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,045 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 107.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 152,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,239,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

