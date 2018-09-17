Martin & Co. Inc. TN Purchases 135,142 Shares of Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,142 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.45% of Smart & Final Stores worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Smart & Final Stores in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Smart & Final Stores in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Smart & Final Stores in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Smart & Final Stores in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 33.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart & Final Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SFS opened at $6.45 on Monday. Smart & Final Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Smart & Final Stores Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFS. ValuEngine upgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smart & Final Stores in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Smart & Final Stores from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Smart & Final Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

About Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart & Final Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart & Final Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.