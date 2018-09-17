Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $3.94 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.3% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $117.77 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $122.53.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

