Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 34,082 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.58% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 395,397 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $786.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 8.39%. sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

