Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 401.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,902 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 199,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in CSX by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CSX by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $73.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Scotiabank set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

